Ten-year-old hosts hedgehog cake sale

Laura Bill

Published: 4:17 PM August 12, 2021   
A hedgehog taken to London Colney Hedgehog Rescue.

A St Albans girl held a cake sale to raise money for sick hedgehogs.

Ten-year-old Liffey Lewis was inspired to host the event after she rescued a hedgehog with a broken leg from her back garden and took it to London Colney Hedgehog Rescue.

The mother hedgehog had five babies which had to go with her as they were too young to look after themselves and were still suckling. 

The cake sale on Friday August 6 was held at her grandparents' garden in Marshalswick.

Liffey said: "We also sold homemade jams, chutneys, knitted goods, soaps, bathbombs and beeswax candles.

"I had originally named her Boris but changed it to Borisina when we discovered the hedgehog was female.

"On the day we made a total of £315 with some people donating online and with a few late donation from people who weren't able to attend the sale, our final total was £386."

