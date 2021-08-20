News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Eight-year-old St Albans girl helps children with cancer

Laura Bill

Published: 9:33 AM August 20, 2021    Updated: 9:57 AM August 20, 2021
Luella Campagna, 8, had the chop to help children with cancer

A St Albans girl has braved the scissors to donate her locks to children with cancer. 

Luella Campagna, 8, has had her very

Luella Campagna, 8, had the chop to help children with cancer

long hair cut into a bob and now has a big smile on her face, knowing she has made a difference to others. 

She said: "I decided to cut my hair so that children with cancer can have hair like everyone else - but as a wig."

The hair will be given to Little Princess Trust and made into a wig for a child who has hair loss due to cancer. The charity provides this service free of charge to many children and young people thanks to donations like this one. 

She has set up a fundraising page for the charity and has so far raised £370.

Her dad, Sam, who owns several barber shops said: "I am so so proud of Luella. As a barber I know how significant hair is to people and what a difference this will make to a child who can benefit from it."

To support Luella go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luella-campagna

