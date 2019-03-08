Advanced search

Gin & Jazz festival showcases 'very best' of St Albans city centre

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 08 October 2019

St Albans Gin & Jazz - picture by Stephanie Belton.

Thousands of people attended a Gin & Jazz Festival in St Albans as part of the Food and Drink Festival.

The event was sponsored by St Albans BID and the city centre businesses, and was conceived by Sean Hughes of Dylans pub alongside other St Albans business owners.

Gin & Jazz featured music and food including gyoza and sushi from Zero Sushi, gourmet hot dogs and chocolate gin truffles from George Street Canteen and gin tasting from Black Bridge, St Albans's first micro-distillery.

BID events and marketing manager Sarah Fenton said: "The George Street businesses were brilliant in supporting this event and combined with the thousands of revellers they created a fantastic atmosphere.

As part of St Albans Food & Drink Festival, the event showcased the very best of the street's shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants culminating in the perfect October evening!"

