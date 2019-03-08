Advanced search

St Albans Gin Festival returning again after successful first year

PUBLISHED: 13:11 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 13 June 2019

Co-owner of Tomoka Spirits Boutique, Shane Cody. The shop is hosting a St Albans Gin Festival. Picture: Shane Cody

Co-owner of Tomoka Spirits Boutique, Shane Cody. The shop is hosting a St Albans Gin Festival. Picture: Shane Cody

A gin festival is returning to St Albans for a second year after its inaugural success.

Tomoka Spirits Boutique in Christopher Place organised the first St Albans Gin Festival last year to replace a popular event which had gone bust.

There are more than 14 gin brands coming to the Tomoka festival, from Herts to Sweden and including award-winning products.

Musician Grace George will be providing live music and The Crepe Factory will be on hand to offer refreshments. Ticket holders can sample different gins, learn about serving options, and meet distillers.

Tomoka Spirits Boutique is also releasing a limited edition parma violet flavoured gin in conjunction with Black Bridge Distillery in Wheathampstead.

Co-owner of Tomoka, Jass Patel, said: "It's so good, we can't wait to show it to people. We only have 100 bottles so it could be gone by the end of the festival."

The event is on July 5 and 6 from 6-9pm. Tickets from www.tomokaspiritsboutique.co.uk/product/st-albans-gin-festival-2019

