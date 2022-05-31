10 things you might not know about St Albans' new Mayor

Cllr Geoff Harrison has been elected new Mayor of St Albans - but do you know anything about him?

Here are 10 facts about him and his role...

1. He has chosen St Albans for Refugees as the charity he will support this year.

2. Geoff was made mayor at an annual council meeting after the election on May 5.

3. He has been a district councillor for 22 years and becomes the city's 478th mayor.

4. He will chair full council meetings and represent the city at a variety of events in the coming year.

5. Cllr Harrison succeeds Cllr Edgar Hill who handed back his chains last week in a special ceremony.

6. He was Mayor of St Albans in 2014/15, and has now been elected for a second time.

7. The new mayor has worked on a voluntary basis at The Pioneer Youth Club, Highfield Park Trust and the Centre for Voluntary Service.

8. He is a St Albans City Football Club supporter.

9. He is a keen walker and has led tours in Snowdonia, The Lake District, the Scottish highlands and The Alps.

10. His Deputy Mayor for the year will be Cllr Syed Abidi who has been a Park Street resident for more than 30 years. He worked for three decades in government and is a keen cricketer.







