General Election 2019: Hustings to be held at St Albans Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 09:50 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 12 November 2019

St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies

A General Election hustings will be held at St Albans Cathedral this month to give members of the public a chance to question candidates.

The hustings will be held at 7.30pm on Monday, November 25, ahead of the General Election on Thursday, December 12.

Parliamentary candidates competing to be MP for St Albans who have been announced so far are Daisy Cooper for the Liberal Democrats, Rebecca Lury for Labour and Anne Main for the Conservatives, and all will be there to answer questions from the public.

The hustings will be held in the nave, which can accommodate around 520 people in the centre section, with space for more at the sides but with a restricted view.

The chair of the event has yet to be confirmed.

Everyone is welcome, and questions must be submitted in advance up until 5pm on Thursday, November 21.

Send your questions to hustings@stalbanscathedral.org.

