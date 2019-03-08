St Albans General Election candidates announced for 2019

The 2019 General Election candidates have been announced for North East Herts, Stevenage, Hitchin & Harpenden, and North East and Mid Bedfordshire . Picture: Supplied. Archant

The parliamentary candidates standing to be MP for St Albans in the 2019 General Election have been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents can cast their vote for the following candidates:

Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat

Simon Grover, Green

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Lury, Labour

Anne Main, Conservative

Jules Sherrington, standing as an independent candidate.

You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.

You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.