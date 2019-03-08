St Albans General Election candidates announced for 2019
PUBLISHED: 11:05 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 15 November 2019
Archant
The parliamentary candidates standing to be MP for St Albans in the 2019 General Election have been announced.
Residents can cast their vote for the following candidates:
Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat
Simon Grover, Green
Rebecca Lury, Labour
Anne Main, Conservative
Jules Sherrington, standing as an independent candidate.
You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.
You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.