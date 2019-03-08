Advanced search

St Albans exhibition to showcase artwork created by care home residents

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 September 2019

St Albans Library will host one of the Gardens of the World exhibitions by Creative Mojo, containing artwork by care home residents. Picture: Herts county council



Artwork representing beautiful gardens around the world is being exhibited in St Albans.

Residents in care homes in St Albans will be contributing to the National Day of Arts in Care Homes by creating artwork about Gardens Around The World.

Pieces they have made are themed on either Moroccan Garden, Nong Nooch Thai Botanical Garden, Keukenhof Tulip Garden or Dubai Miracle Garden.

The artwork will be displayed in St Albans at Macintyre Charity on Crosby Close and in St Albans Library on September 24.

The project is being run by Creative Mojo, a company dedicated to working with elderly people and those with learning disabilities.

St Albans Creative Mojo representative Vinita Jain said she is excited for the community to see the exhibition.

For more information, visit www.creativemojo.com/exhibitions/gardens-around-the-world.

