Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

St Albans gardeners take to the skies for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:43 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 15 August 2019

Jack Price skydived at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Submitted by Earthworks

Jack Price skydived at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Submitted by Earthworks

Archant

Green-fingered charity gardeners took a break from horticulture to take to the skies and raise money.

Jack Price skydived at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Submitted by EarthworksJack Price skydived at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Submitted by Earthworks

Skydiving team Harriet Stebbens, Jack Price, Anne Thomas and Ian Markwell have already raised £2,600 for Earthworks, a St Albans charity which helps people with learning difficulties using agricultural skills.

They completed the jump on August 1 at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire.

Jack is an Earthworker, which means he has been supported by the charity. He said: "I wanted to skydive because it is a different type of challenge."

Volunteer Anne said: "Earthworks is an inspirational charity. There's never a dull moment. As a volunteer, if you come to Earthworks a little bit down, by the time you leave you're in a very different place."

Sponsor the team at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/Jackisskydivingforearthworks. Visit www.earthworksstalbans.co.uk/ to find out more about Earthworks.

Most Read

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

Liveblog: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results day 2019

A-Level results day 2019: How did St Albans and Harpenden fare? Picture: Stockbyte

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

Liveblog: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results day 2019

A-Level results day 2019: How did St Albans and Harpenden fare? Picture: Stockbyte

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans gardeners take to the skies for charity

Jack Price skydived at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Submitted by Earthworks

St Albans charity walker ‘overwhelmed’ by kindness of strangers along 900mile trek

Ben walked from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall for the Mental Health Foundation. Ben with his brother, Dan. Picture: Ben Garcia

Liveblog: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results day 2019

A-Level results day 2019: How did St Albans and Harpenden fare? Picture: Stockbyte

M1 crackdown reduces collisions by a third

Highways England initiative has reduced collisions on the M1 and raised road safety awareness. Picture: Highways England

New show home to launch at former factory development in St Albans this weekend

The Grade II listed Beaumont Works building has been refurbished and transformed into 28 flats. Picture: Taylor Wimpey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists