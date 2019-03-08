Video

St Albans gardeners take to the skies for charity

Jack Price skydived at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Submitted by Earthworks Archant

Green-fingered charity gardeners took a break from horticulture to take to the skies and raise money.

Skydiving team Harriet Stebbens, Jack Price, Anne Thomas and Ian Markwell have already raised £2,600 for Earthworks, a St Albans charity which helps people with learning difficulties using agricultural skills.

They completed the jump on August 1 at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cambridgeshire.

Jack is an Earthworker, which means he has been supported by the charity. He said: "I wanted to skydive because it is a different type of challenge."

Volunteer Anne said: "Earthworks is an inspirational charity. There's never a dull moment. As a volunteer, if you come to Earthworks a little bit down, by the time you leave you're in a very different place."

Sponsor the team at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/Jackisskydivingforearthworks. Visit www.earthworksstalbans.co.uk/ to find out more about Earthworks.