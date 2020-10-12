Knife-wielding masked gang hunted by police in St Albans

The police helicopter was out hunting for an armed gang in St Albans this weekend. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A knife-wielding gang causing panic across St Albans remain at large, despite helicopter intervention.

Police were called at 5.49pm on Saturday, October 10 to reports of a group of four masked males, believed to be in possession of bladed weapons, in Camp Road, St Albans.

The suspects then went in the direction of Cell Barnes Lane. Officers, including those from the armed policing unit, attended and carried out a search of the area to trace the suspects, supported by the police helicopter.

However, the gang evaded police and were not apprehended.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 577 of 10 October.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.