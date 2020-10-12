Advanced search

Knife-wielding masked gang hunted by police in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:03 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 12 October 2020

The police helicopter was out hunting for an armed gang in St Albans this weekend. Picture: Herts Police.

The police helicopter was out hunting for an armed gang in St Albans this weekend. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A knife-wielding gang causing panic across St Albans remain at large, despite helicopter intervention.

Police were called at 5.49pm on Saturday, October 10 to reports of a group of four masked males, believed to be in possession of bladed weapons, in Camp Road, St Albans.

You may also want to watch:

The suspects then went in the direction of Cell Barnes Lane. Officers, including those from the armed policing unit, attended and carried out a search of the area to trace the suspects, supported by the police helicopter.

However, the gang evaded police and were not apprehended.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 577 of 10 October.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Knife-wielding masked gang hunted by police in St Albans

The police helicopter was out hunting for an armed gang in St Albans this weekend. Picture: Herts Police.

More than 10,000 Herts residents want higher fines for law breaking drivers

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Henry V returns as part of Maltings Theatre season in St Albans

Henry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans this August. The production can be seen indoors at the Maltings Theatre this week. Picture: Laura Harling

Acoustic shows announced for The Horn in St Albans

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Smiles remain among the ladies of St Albans Hockey Club after good performances and results

It was another busy weekend of action for St Albans Hockey Club's ladies. Picture: WWW.CHRISHOBSONWEDDINGS.PHOTOS