Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Gang Show appeal for former cast or crew over last 40 years to attend anniversary event

PUBLISHED: 09:32 23 August 2019

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 1982. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 1982. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

Archant

Have you ever sung, danced, performed, or helped behind the scenes with the St Albans Gang Show?

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 1990. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang ShowSt Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 1990. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

Organisers of the St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party.

Put on by young people aged 11 to 25 in the St Albans District Scout Association and the St Albans Division Guide Association, the annual variety show has been entertaining audiences at the Alban Arena for nearly 40 years.

The St Albans Gang Show's first performance was in 1980, but it was officially recognised by the Scout Association in the late '80s.

Since then, thousands of young people have taken part.

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 2004. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang ShowSt Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 2004. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

Former producer David Barker, who is leading the organising team, said: "The Gang Show in St Albans has brought so much joy and so many happy memories to thousands of people over the last 40 years and we are really looking forward to catching up with people from across the years.

"We have people flying in from Australia, Canada, Europe and from across the UK to join in the celebration."

You may also want to watch:

He said St Albans Gang Show is widely recognised as one of the best in the world and it has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, The O2 Arena, Baden-Powell House and The Wimbledon Theatre.

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 2008. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang ShowSt Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 2008. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

Plans are already underway for the 2020 performance, which is due to take place at the Alban Arena from February 12 to 15.

Current producer Hermione Drew said: "Some of our current cast members have parents who met when they were in the show in the 1980s and 1990s so it almost feels like we have gone full circle."

There will be an opportunity to enjoy food, entertainment, reminiscing and memorabilia at the anniversary event.

It is taking place on September 28 from 7.15pm at Aldwickbury Park Golf Club in Harpenden.

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 2015. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang ShowSt Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 2015. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

Tickets are £40 from www.stalbansgangshow.com/40th-anniversary.

They are available until August 30 to any former cast or crew members who are over 18.

Email 40thAnniversary@stalbansgangshow.com with any questions or ideas for the event.

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Gang Show appeal for former cast or crew over last 40 years to attend anniversary event

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 1982. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over the August Bank Holiday weekend

M25 lanes closed as firefighters tackle vehicle fire near Potters Bar

Fire service attending South Mimms M25 vehicle fire. Picture: Highways England.

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Teenager Asha’s band set to open Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival in St Albans

St Albans teenager Asha Banks' band angels N'’ bandits will open the Pub in the Park festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: Cecilie Tchikai. Supplied by Loudbird PR.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists