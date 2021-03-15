News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Virtual St Albans tour fundraising for mental health charity

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:55 PM March 15, 2021   
St Albans' medieval Clock Tower

St Albans' medieval Clock Tower. - Credit: Alan Davies

Find out more about the links between St Albans and London and do your bit for a young people's mental health charity

Martin Brown, who is training to become a London tour guide, is hosting a virtual tour of St Albans to raise funds for the YouthTalk, the local charity which provides free counselling to young people aged 13-25.

A Tale of Two Cities will take participants on a virtual walking tour of St Albans with “saucy, silly and shocking” tales of the capital and its connections to our city.

Martin, who is a retired headteacher, said: “There are some fantastic tales to be told linking St Albans and London and I hope to provide an entertaining experience while raising funds for a really vital service.”

Martin, who lives in St Albans, wanted to do something to help his local community while studying for his London tour guide qualification. He has already raised over £500 for St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge with a previous virtual tour. 

The virtual tour will take place on Zoom at 6pm on Sunday, March 21. Donate via https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MartinBrown75 or visit Martin’s website www.londontownwithmrbrown.com

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Verulamium Lake has burst its banks, flooding the public toilets, due to excessive winter rainfall.

Verulamium Park

The great deluge: how excessive rainfall has flooded parts of district

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Mount Vernon Cancer Centre

Watford General Hospital

NHS 'needs to get a grip' in cancer centre redevelopment

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Save St Albans Pubs market stall sells draft beer, ciders and ales in sealed containers under Covid-friendly circumstances.

Support your local pub and buy from new city centre market stall

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
There are currently 1,841 confirmed coronavirus cases across St Albans as of November 24, according to ONS data. Picture: GET...

Coronavirus

St Albans district's COVID cases hit new low

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus