Virtual St Albans tour fundraising for mental health charity

Published: 12:55 PM March 15, 2021

Find out more about the links between St Albans and London and do your bit for a young people's mental health charity

Martin Brown, who is training to become a London tour guide, is hosting a virtual tour of St Albans to raise funds for the YouthTalk, the local charity which provides free counselling to young people aged 13-25.

A Tale of Two Cities will take participants on a virtual walking tour of St Albans with “saucy, silly and shocking” tales of the capital and its connections to our city.

Martin, who is a retired headteacher, said: “There are some fantastic tales to be told linking St Albans and London and I hope to provide an entertaining experience while raising funds for a really vital service.”

Martin, who lives in St Albans, wanted to do something to help his local community while studying for his London tour guide qualification. He has already raised over £500 for St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge with a previous virtual tour.

The virtual tour will take place on Zoom at 6pm on Sunday, March 21. Donate via https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MartinBrown75 or visit Martin’s website www.londontownwithmrbrown.com