Advanced search

St Albans council leader re-elected as parties move towards working closer together

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 May 2020

Liberal Democrat councillor Chris White has been re-elected as the St Albans District Council leader. Picture: Submitted

Liberal Democrat councillor Chris White has been re-elected as the St Albans District Council leader. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Councillor Chris White has been re-elected as the leader of St Albans district leader following a full council meeting carried out on a video call.

Council leader Lib Dem Chirs White, Labour leader Mal Pakenham, Green & Independent leader Simon Grove and Conservative leader Mary Maynard. Picture: Chris White/Danny Loo/Matt Fisher/SADCCouncil leader Lib Dem Chirs White, Labour leader Mal Pakenham, Green & Independent leader Simon Grove and Conservative leader Mary Maynard. Picture: Chris White/Danny Loo/Matt Fisher/SADC

The Liberal Democrat leader will continue in his role as head of the minority administration for 2020/2021, after the Labour Party voted to re-elect Cllr White in return “for a commitment to sustained work on our long-term social priorities once the immediate challenge from the coronavirus is overcome”.

This comes as Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green and Independent councillors set out pioneering plans to work closer together.

The new way of working entails moving away from the council’s current one-party-rule system, and into cross-party committees, to enable more thorough scrutiny of major proposals.

Collectively, they have said they will tackle key issues including COVID-19 recovery and supporting local businesses, the climate emergency, housing provision and making the council more democratic and accountable to the public.

Council leader Chris White was re-elected as St Albans District Council's leader at a full council meeting carried on on a video call. Picture: Councillor Josie MadocCouncil leader Chris White was re-elected as St Albans District Council's leader at a full council meeting carried on on a video call. Picture: Councillor Josie Madoc

The council hopes to make these changes before the end of the year.

Cllr White said: “I am delighted to have been elected Leader again at what is a particularly challenging time for local authorities across the country.

“While the focus of the council must be recovery from COVID-19 it is also important that other key areas are not overlooked, not least the climate emergency – given that environmental solutions are likely to be key to some aspects of recovery.

“I look forward to working with any group which is genuinely committed to serving the district in these areas.”

Labour Group leader Cllr Mal Pakenham said: “Post COVID-19 crisis, the council will need to operate in a different manner.

“Not least because the political, economic and social landscape will have changed.

“Residents and the business community will expect to see cross-party working on these four key areas in order to help our communities to regenerate themselves.

“At this very challenging time, the last thing our district needed was political upheaval in its administration – something which the voting mathematics on council could otherwise have delivered.

You may also want to watch:

“We have stepped up and ensured that stability.”

Simon Grover, Green councillor and leader of the Green and Independent group, said: “The new committee system will mean decision making is more democratic, more transparent and better quality as it brings together skills and knowledge from across the parties.

“That will be especially valuable as we steer a course through the COVID-19 and climate crises.”

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Conservative leader Cllr Mary Maynard said: “It is good that the Conservative suggestion of a committee system has been taken up by other parties.

“We have been promoting working together as we consider this best at this difficult time.

“The committee system is not compatible with the current leader/cabinet model and I would expect the cabinet to stand down and have their authority delegated to committees.

“If this does not happen at today’s council meeting, then we have not changed the model, just possibly established more expensive ‘talking shops’ where people exchange views, with the cabinet still making the decisions.

“Residents will of course wonder why Conservatives, who make up 40 per cent of councillors, have been excluded from collaborative and co-operative working!

“What deals have the Lib Dems struck to hang onto power? What is the cost of these deals? What impact will this have on the pockets of hard pressed residents?

“St Albans City and District Council is coming under considerable financial pressure with a series of poor Liberal Democrat decisions in the past year causing project delays and cost overruns of nearly £7 million.

“Neighbouring councils like Labour-run Stevenage Borough Council are saying they might be going “bankrupt”.

“It won’t take much more financial mismanagement to put us in a similar situation.”

In response, council leader Chris White said the Conservative Party was invited to nominate three councillors to join its new cross-party COVID-19 recovery group, to which it declined – on the grounds that it “did not understand the nature of the body”.

“This is the most recent example of when we’ve wanted to work cross-party, with this most important issue facing our community,” Cllr White said.

Councillor Maynard said she had since appointed two councillors to the group, and said she “informed officers of this, clearly Cllr White was not informed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans council leader re-elected as parties move towards working closer together

Liberal Democrat councillor Chris White has been re-elected as the St Albans District Council leader. Picture: Submitted

Verulam School launches Miles for Mills challenge in memory of former student Oli Mills

Verulam School hosts a biannual 'Mills Match' in memory of Oli Mills (centre), and has now launched Miles for Mills as the match was postponed due to the lockdown. Picture: Verulam School

Two-year-old raises funds for St Albans homeless charity Emmaus

Lilly with her homemade cheque for Emmaus Hertfordshire.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Impressive Herts Senior Cup milestones for Eamon Rogers and Skew Bridge

Skew Bridge won the Herts Sunday Cup in 2018. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Councillor Roma Mills resigns from Labour group on county and district councils

Cllr Roma Mills has decided to leave the Labour party and be independent. Picture: James Ward Photography
Drive 24