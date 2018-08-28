St Albans expert launches app to get everyone eating more fruit

A St Albans fruit expert is going bananas for the best and tastiest fresh produce in his popular blog and new mobile app.

Although Nick Ball started the Good Fruit Guide six years ago, to help consumers buy fresh harvests at their seasonal best, he has just launched an accompanying app.

With a new upload every two weeks, Nick recommends the best variety of fruit to suit seasonal changes.

He said: “It’s something I am particularly passionate about because I have spent my career in the fruit business and I would like to try and help people to see fruit in a different way.”

The former entomologist says consumers are losing touch with the seasons because most fruit are on the shelves all year.

He believes tastier products would encourage healthier eating: “If people were to buy more fruit with flavour, they would enjoy fruit more thoroughly.”

Although now retired, Nick has worked for major supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

One December 14 he appeared on BBC One’s The One Show in a festive feature about easy-peeler oranges that are traditionally put in stockings.

In the interview, Nick said: “The main clementine at the moment is called the clemenules and that is a very good clementine. They are easy to peel, they are sweet, that is very attractive to people.

“Right now we are in the middle of the Mediterranean citrus season, and after Christmas we will move into the late season fruit, which is the nadorcott [clementine].”

Nick has lived in St Albans city centre with his family for 26 years. He said fruit expertise comes from his childhood in Kenya and years working in the fresh produce industry.

On the website, Nick describes his blog as: “The purpose of the Good Fruit Guide is to highlight which are the fabulous tasting fruit from around the world, the sort of fruit that you can’t stop eating.

“In helping you find that fruit when it is available, you can buy the most flavoursome available, enjoy it, eat more and waste less.”

See the Good Fruit Guide at www.goodfruitguide.co.uk/

The new app is available on both Apple and andriod.