St Albans friends take on 5K every day in December for homelessness

Harriet Bailey Archant

A group of St Albans friends stepped up to the challenge of raising money for the homeless with a daily 5K run.

Left to right: Caroline Young with Harriet Fleming Left to right: Caroline Young with Harriet Fleming

Every day in December 2017, Caroline Young jogged 5K around the streets of St Albans to collect almost £1,500 for Centre 33.

For December 2018 she was joined in the same challenge by three of her friends - Harriet Fleming, Harriet Bailey, and Rachel Ferrer.

They have already collected about £3,000 for the charity, which provides a drop-in centre for homeless and disadvantaged people in Spicer Street.

Caroline said: “Last year I did it on my own, and this year I thought I really wanted to do it again. I was talking to my friends about it and they said they wanted to do it too.”

Left to right: Harriet Fleming with Caroline Young Left to right: Harriet Fleming with Caroline Young

Three of them completed the challenge, and Rachel only stopped because she sprained her ankle on a dark early morning run.

Rachel is going to make up the last six days once her injury is healed.

Caroline added: “It was great, I have to say it was less cold than last year - last year we had a week of snow in the middle of the month.

“It was only easier in that I knew I could do it.

Rachel Ferrer Rachel Ferrer

“It was not easier in terms of exertion at the time and aching muscles - but mentally I knew I could do it.”

She said the group tried to run together early in the morning to fit around work, but sometimes that was not possible.

“It was hard work because obviously finding time in the day, and having aching legs by the end of the month, it was becoming a real challenge.”

By Christmas the group were all in different places, Caroline said, and at one point she had to find a route in Germany.

She added: “I am going to do something else next year, not sure what it will be, but I need to do something that will be equally challenging.”

Donate to Caroline, Rachel, Harriet and Harriet at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/5kaDayinDecember

Find out more about Centre 33 at www.centre33.org

Any queries about the homeless charity should be sent to ﻿﻿﻿information@Centre33﻿.org﻿﻿