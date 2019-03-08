Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge Archant

Crowds gathered for a memorial concert to remember a well-loved St Albans character who passed away last year.

Frank Leather was a well-loved local music supporter. Picture: Submitted by The White Lion Frank Leather was a well-loved local music supporter. Picture: Submitted by The White Lion

All of Frank Leather's favourite bands came together at The White Lion pub last month to celebrate his life following his death at the age of 71 in September.

All acts, including The Maida Vales, Katie Plus Juan, Jack Crack, and The Golden Clerics, performed for free at FrankFest in dedication to the man who gave much of his time to supporting fledging musicians' careers.

Events coordinator at The White Lion, Alicia Meredith, said: "It was brilliant. It exceeded all our expectations and we had a better turnout than we could have imagined - we had a very full garden."

She said he loved to describe things as "magic" and was a "great character".

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

About £1,900 was raised at the event, which will go towards a headstone and memorial for Frank.

The cash was raised through a specially created Farr Brew beer called Franks for the Memories, and Frankfurters - including a non-meat option because Frank was a vegetarian.

Richard Groves, of band Jack Crack and Boris Johnson's Lamb Dinner, said: "Whenever he [Frank] was around he'd offer friendly support, encouragement and generally make us feel like what we were doing meant something.

"After each gig he'd hug us all saying "That was magic! Absolute magic!" and it used to make me smile every single time.

"I know he was like this for a lot of musicians on the circuit at the time, in fact he became as much a part of the St Albans music scene as the music itself.

"Was it really a proper gig if Frank wasn't there?"

A loved one has set up a memorial Facebook page in Frank's memory, where those who remember him have written tributes.

One reads: "I can wholeheartedly say that he has been the biggest positive most unique influence on my life of anyone I've ever met.

"He changed the path of my life to a better one and he has a deep influence on how I think and how I am and he always will.

"I know I'm not the only one to be lucky enough to have been blessed by his being in this world

Another says: "Still can't believe it. He shall be missed, such an amazing, unique guy."

Contribute to Frank's memorial by contacting Alicia on whitelionstabookings@gmail.com