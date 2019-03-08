Advanced search

St Albans four-year-old donates eight inches of hair to charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 June 2019

Emily Wyeth had eight inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Susie Wyeth

Emily Wyeth had eight inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Susie Wyeth

A St Albans four-year-old has braved an eight-inch haircut to help other children with cancer.

Emily Wyeth had the drastic chop so she could donate her long hair to the Little Princess Trust.

This is a charity which make real hair wigs for children and young people, up to age 24, who have lost their hair through cancer or other medical conditions. It also funds cancer research.

The youngster's mum, Susie Wyeth, said: "Emily was so excited to be able to give her hair to another child who might need it.

"We're really proud of her for doing such a kind thing and she's loving her new look too."

Emily had her haircut at Renaissance Hairdressers by Elisa Stratton.

Find out more about the Little Princess Trust at www.littleprincesses.org.uk

