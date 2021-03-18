News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans refugees charity hosting anti-racism conference

Matt Adams

Published: 10:00 AM March 18, 2021   
Last year's Black Lives Matter protest in Verulamium Park, St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Charity St Albans for Refugees (StAR) is holding an online anti-racism conference this Saturday afternoon to mark the UN's Anti-Racism Day. 

The event, which takes place from 2-5pm, will feature online discussion with speakers representing the broad alliance of communities and organisations that make up the anti-racist movement.

The four speakers are Efi Latsoudi from Pikpa Lesvos Solidarity Refugee Camp, Rosie Newbigging of Shut Down Yarlswood Campaign and Bedford Stand up to Racism,

StAR Trustee Jacqui Freeman said: "Race and racism is a reality that so many people grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be just up to people of colour to deal with it."

Those wishing to take part can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/star-marks-the-un-anti-racism-day-tickets-145493291351?aff=estw&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-source=tw&utm-term=checkoutwidget

