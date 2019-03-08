St Albans For Europe campaigners take part in People's Vote march

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys [db] Photography

Hundreds of campaigners travelled from St Albans to London to take place in the 'Together for the Final Say' march over the weekend.

They joined millions of campaigners from across the UK in the capital on Saturday, October 19, to demand that the public has a say on any Brexit deal.

St Albans for Europe chair Fiona McAndrew said: "For nearly three years, hard-working activists and campaigners here in St Albans and across the UK have been running street stalls, delivering leaflets, and making the case for a People's Vote to settle the Brexit issue once and for all.

"It was great to see so many people from all regions of the UK and from all walks of life together in London to demand our voices are heard.

"We had a great turnout from St Albans station, and we know that dozens more travelled separately from St Albans to London.

"St Albans is not taking this Brexit shambles lying down and we will continue this fight for everyone, however they voted in the 2016 referendum, to be able to vote on the deal now we know what it looks like."

The march began at midday on Park Lane and ended in Parliament Square, with people coming together to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson that they want another chance to vote before a "hard and destructive Brexit" is pushed through.

As well as St Albans, people came from as far as north as Inverness in Scotland and as far south as Truro in Cornwall to take part in the protest.

On the same day, Parliament had a rare 'Saturday sitting' to discuss the Brexit deal, and Boris Johnson was forced by law to send a letter asking the EU for a new delay on Brexit, but did not sign it.

Fiona said: "Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear he must seek our consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country.

"The 'Together for the Final Say' march was a huge democratic moment for our country; whatever you think about Brexit, the only way out of this mess is to give the people the final say."

Since the launch of the People's Vote campaign in April last year, St Albans For Europe has supported the campaign and held regular market stalls to raise awareness of the case for a final say on the deal.

