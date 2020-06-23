Advanced search

St Albans football club offers community support

PUBLISHED: 12:34 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 23 June 2020

St Albans Football Club has become a hive of community outreach and activity during lockdown. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Football Club has become a hive of community outreach and activity during lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Archant

As the ball has started rolling for premiership team footballers to get up and running again, St Albans City Football Club is top of the league for community spirit.

St Albans Football Club has become a hive of community outreach and activity during lockdown. Picture: SuppliedSt Albans Football Club has become a hive of community outreach and activity during lockdown. Picture: Supplied

We spoke to the chairman of SACFC Lawrence Levy about the opportunities the lockdown has brought for the footballers, fans in St Albans and our wider community.

Firstly the club donated some laptops from the office to families so that they could keep in regular contact with school and their friends and family throughout the lockdown.

As soon as the lockdown emerged on the horizon, St Albans City FC fan Gary Ruse immediately spotted the potential for scammers to abuse the need for some, especially the elderly, to isolate themselves in their houses. Recognising the many SACFC regulars that might fall into this category, Gary launched a telephone service where any fan that was in need of assistance could contact the club in order to avoid the risk of being scammed.

This led to volunteers from the club doing regular shopping trips and delivering food parcels to supporters that were in need of some assistance. More volunteers helped this year than ever before.

You may also want to watch:

Two volunteers, Gary Cameron and Ray Curran, got into competition over the renovation of the men’s toilets. The overall winner will be decided by everyone using the facilities on a match day.

Volunteer Barry Skillett of Seymour Road said: “Every year a small number of hardy volunteers show up with their paint brushes, ready to paint everything that doesn’t move.

“This year with many supporters being furloughed, the numbers volunteering have increased to around 20, many of whom may have been invited to leave the house by their spouses.”

He added that this year the whole process for the refurbishment of the ground has been cathartic and the mental health benefit to volunteers has been great.

Volunteers and club manager Ian Allinson formed the ‘Squirt Squad’ to share the workload of moving the sprinklers around every day.

Lawrence said: “I would like to thank all of the volunteers that have given up their time and energy so generously over this period, as well as those that have done so for so long at the club but have been unable to help out on this occasion due to the restrictions that have been in place.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

St Albans waste and recycling centre set to reopen this week

St Albans Waste and Recycling Centre is set to reopen this week. Picture: Google

Campaign for cycle lane on ‘accident black spot’ road between St Albans and Redbourn

County councillor Annie Brewster is hoping to have a cycle lane installed on the A5183 between St Albans and Redbourn. Picture: Courtesy of Annie Brewster

Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans

Sopwell Lane, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

St Albans waste and recycling centre set to reopen this week

St Albans Waste and Recycling Centre is set to reopen this week. Picture: Google

Campaign for cycle lane on ‘accident black spot’ road between St Albans and Redbourn

County councillor Annie Brewster is hoping to have a cycle lane installed on the A5183 between St Albans and Redbourn. Picture: Courtesy of Annie Brewster

Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans

Sopwell Lane, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans football club offers community support

St Albans Football Club has become a hive of community outreach and activity during lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Appeal to find missing St Albans man

Lee Redmond from St Albans was last seen at 7am on Saturday. Picture: Herts police

Herts Ad Sunday League: Memories of Chiswell all happy ones despite lack of trophies

Herts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell seen around the 1978-1979 season. Back row - Bruno O'Gorman, John Fountain, Pete Clark (secretary), Phil O'Brien, Graham Cordell, Steve Oakley, Colin Fogarty, Dave Stanley, Duncan Leadbetter, Steve Nicklin, Tim Pearce, Pete Garden (sponsor: Charlie's Footwear), Dave Taverner (club linesman) Front row - Terry Fogarty (mascot), Rob Canfield, Colin Orchard, Tony Canfield, Kim Taverner, Paul Bateman.

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Work still to be done despite improvements for West Herts Hospitals Trust

West Herts Hospitals Trust, which oversees hospitals including St Albans City, has been ranked 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Danny Loo.