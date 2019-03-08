Advanced search

St Albans City Football Club bans two supporters for online abuse

PUBLISHED: 13:39 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 28 August 2019

Two supporters have been banned from visiting Clarence Park, the home of St Albans City FC. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

St Albans City Football Club has made a stand against online bullying among supporters.

The club has banned two men from going to matches at Clarence Park after they sent abusive tweets on social networking site Twitter.

A St Albans resident and supporter has been banned from visiting the stadium for three years for sending a threatening and abusive tweet to another supporter, which included the use of video content.

Another St Albans fan has been banned from visiting the stadium for two years for sending an insulting comment to a supporter's son.

We contacted a spokesman for St Albans City FC who said: "There is a small minority of supporters who are engaging in online abuse and the club have a zero tolerance policy towards anti-social behaviour, whether it be online or otherwise.

"The banning orders will be reviewed at the end of the term where readmittance will be subject to the individuals signing an anti-social behaviour contract with the club."

The letter states that the men must not visit Clarence Park for any reason for the length of the banning term.

