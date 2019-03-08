Advanced search

Nominations open for St Albans Food and Drink Festival Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:05 08 June 2019

Nominations are now open for the St Albans Food and Drink Festival. Picture: St Albans District Council

Archant

People can nominate their favourite venues for the St Albans Food and Drink Festival Awards, with a public vote to be held later this summer.

The categories for the contest include awards for the best restaurant, pub, bar, takeaway, café, market stall and family-friendly venue.

There is also the Kate D'Arcy Award for Customer Service, named after the co-founder of Darcy's restaurant (now Thompson) who died in 2010.

Both businesses and individuals can make as many nominations as they wish until Thursday, June 20. The finalists will then be decided with a public vote, and the top three in each category will be put forward to the next stage.

The winners will be announced during the festival, which runs from Monday, September 23 to Monday, October 7.

To nominate a venue go to www.enjoystalbans.com/eat-drink/food-and-drink-awards/

