St Albans Food and Drink Festival awards finalists announced

PUBLISHED: 14:45 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 29 August 2019

Parker and Vine, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO

Parker and Vine, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO

Finalists in the St Albans Food and Drink Festival awards have been revealed.

Lussmans, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOOLussmans, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO

The public voted for their top three favourite pubs, restaurants, cafés and food producers in 12 different categories, with more than 3,000 votes registered.

A judging panel from the Festival's steering committee will decide the winners by making surprise visits to each venue. The results will be announced at a dinner on Monday September 23 at the St Albans Museum + Gallery.

The Food and Drink Festival, now in its 12th year, is organised by St Albans City and District Council with the help of the steering group.

Portfolio holder for business, culture and tourism, Cllr Mandy McNeil, said: "I've been a member of the steering committee since 2016 and know how intense the competition is to get on the shortlist. This demonstrates what a fantastic food and drink industry we have in the district.

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: ArchantThe Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

"We are lucky to have such an amazing range of pubs, restaurants, cafés and other venues."

Although The Verulam Arms went into insolvency this July, and so is ineligible for an award, it has been named as a finalist in the Best Pub category to honour the public vote.

Best Restaurant for Special Occasion

The Pudding Stop in St Albans.The Pudding Stop in St Albans.

Dylans Kings Arms

Tabure

Lussmanns

Best Restaurant for Everyday Dining

L'Italiana

Per Tutti

DavVero

Best Pub

The Reading Rooms, Wheathampstead

The Green Man, Sandridge

The Foragers at the Verulam Arms

Best Bar

Dylans Kings Arms

The Bishop's Cave

Craft & Cleaver

Best Café

Hatch

Potting Shed, Sandridge

Fleetville Larder

The Pudding Stop

Best Local Producer

Darlish

Farr Brew, Wheathampstead

Carpenter's Nursery & Farm Shop

Best Food and Drink Shop

Parker & Vine, Harpenden

Buongiorno Italia

The Refill Pantry

Best Market Stall

Peddling Pizza

Vegan Treats

Eat Wholefood

Best Takeaway

Parker & Vine, Harpenden

Godfrey's Fish and Chip Shop, Harpenden

The Pudding Stop

Best Place to Work on the Go

Hatch

The Pudding Stop

George Street Canteen

Most Family Friendly

The Waffle House

L'Italiana

DavVero

Best Newcomer

Smallford Farm Shop

The Gin Cave

The Reading Rooms, Wheathampstead

