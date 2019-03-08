St Albans Food and Drink Festival awards finalists announced
PUBLISHED: 14:45 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 29 August 2019
Finalists in the St Albans Food and Drink Festival awards have been revealed.
The public voted for their top three favourite pubs, restaurants, cafés and food producers in 12 different categories, with more than 3,000 votes registered.
A judging panel from the Festival's steering committee will decide the winners by making surprise visits to each venue. The results will be announced at a dinner on Monday September 23 at the St Albans Museum + Gallery.
The Food and Drink Festival, now in its 12th year, is organised by St Albans City and District Council with the help of the steering group.
Portfolio holder for business, culture and tourism, Cllr Mandy McNeil, said: "I've been a member of the steering committee since 2016 and know how intense the competition is to get on the shortlist. This demonstrates what a fantastic food and drink industry we have in the district.
"We are lucky to have such an amazing range of pubs, restaurants, cafés and other venues."
Although The Verulam Arms went into insolvency this July, and so is ineligible for an award, it has been named as a finalist in the Best Pub category to honour the public vote.
Best Restaurant for Special Occasion
Dylans Kings Arms
Tabure
Lussmanns
Best Restaurant for Everyday Dining
L'Italiana
Per Tutti
DavVero
Best Pub
The Reading Rooms, Wheathampstead
The Green Man, Sandridge
The Foragers at the Verulam Arms
Best Bar
Dylans Kings Arms
The Bishop's Cave
Craft & Cleaver
Best Café
Hatch
Potting Shed, Sandridge
Fleetville Larder
The Pudding Stop
Best Local Producer
Darlish
Farr Brew, Wheathampstead
Carpenter's Nursery & Farm Shop
Best Food and Drink Shop
Parker & Vine, Harpenden
Buongiorno Italia
The Refill Pantry
Best Market Stall
Peddling Pizza
Vegan Treats
Eat Wholefood
Best Takeaway
Parker & Vine, Harpenden
Godfrey's Fish and Chip Shop, Harpenden
The Pudding Stop
Best Place to Work on the Go
Hatch
The Pudding Stop
George Street Canteen
Most Family Friendly
The Waffle House
L'Italiana
DavVero
Best Newcomer
Smallford Farm Shop
The Gin Cave
The Reading Rooms, Wheathampstead