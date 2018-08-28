Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans florist urges customers to support smaller businesses

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 January 2019

Perfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha Jackson

Perfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha Jackson

Archant

A St Albans florist has spoken about the importance of shopping in smaller, independent stores following the closure of shops in Marshalswick.

Perfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha JacksonPerfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha Jackson

Perfect Moment Florist in The Quadrant has placed a sign in its window urging residents to ‘shop local’ to help keep smaller shops in business.

This follows a decline in in-store sales for the florist, which will have been at the Quadrant for 12 years in February and otherwise does well supplying flowers for weddings and online.

Manager Samantha Jackson said: “We’ve seen a significant decrease in shop sales since a certain large store came into the Quadrant. We are just trying to let people know that if they do want independent stores they need to support us.

“The bakers has gone down the road and the restaurant around the corner’s gone. There was an undertaker here and they were only here for 12 weeks.”

Perfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha JacksonPerfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha Jackson

The florist offers a range of services including bunches of flowers, which can be either bespoke or ready to buy, gift-wrapping and cards to go with the flowers.

Samantha said: “We are not a failing shop. We have seen a rise every year but last year was the first year we’ve seen a huge drop. I’ve had my own customers saying that they do buy flowers from Marks & Spencer because it’s quicker.

“You can still get a small bunch of flowers from the florist and you don’t need to pick up a bunch from the supermarket.”

The sign outside the shop, which Samantha is hoping will encourage more customers, started: “This is a very sad day that I have to write this notice. Our Quadrant is in trouble,” and went on to say “We have already seen many of our much loved businesses close.

Perfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha JacksonPerfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha Jackson

“Soon this Quadrant will have no independent shops offering expert advice within their trades and we will miss this - I know many of you already do!

“We love our business, we love the Quadrant and we love our customers.”

Speaking about the notice, Samantha said: “It’s quite sad and I didn’t put it up for no reason. “If we don’t see sales in our shop we can’t have a shop.

“It’s just educating - people are so used to seeing flowers in supermarkets they just pick them up and don’t really think about the effect it has on smaller businesses.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way.

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Future of London Colney nature reserve uncertain as wildlife trust sell it to anonymous bidder

Broad Colney Lakes, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way.

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Future of London Colney nature reserve uncertain as wildlife trust sell it to anonymous bidder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans florist urges customers to support smaller businesses

Perfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha Jackson

Man stole more than £100 worth of meat from St Albans shop

A man has faced court after stealing meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

St Albans fraudster who staged burglary and committed £1m mortgage fraud jailed

Anthony McGrath, of St Albans, has been jailed after staging a burglary and committing mortgage fraud worth over £1million. Picture: Beds Police

Heartfelt plea for return of 10-year-old’s dog after pooch is stolen in St Albans

Roxy was stolen from a parked car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists