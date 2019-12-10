New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography Archant

Seven newly refurbished flats for homeless people have been opened in St Albans in time for Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Hightown Housing Association converted 10 bedsits in Marlborough Road, which were occupied by social housing residents, into the refurbished one and two-bedroom flats.

The flats will go to homeless single people and families who are referred to Hightown by St Albans district council, who provided a grant to carry out the refurbishment works and support some of the scheme's running costs. Each resident will have a support worker to help them with what they need.

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith, who officially opened the homes, said: "Reducing rough sleeping in our city is really important, especially during these cold winter months. This new service and the help available from a support worker will be vital for people beginning to rebuild their lives."