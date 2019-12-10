New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:14 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 10 December 2019
Archant
Seven newly refurbished flats for homeless people have been opened in St Albans in time for Christmas.
Hightown Housing Association converted 10 bedsits in Marlborough Road, which were occupied by social housing residents, into the refurbished one and two-bedroom flats.
The flats will go to homeless single people and families who are referred to Hightown by St Albans district council, who provided a grant to carry out the refurbishment works and support some of the scheme's running costs. Each resident will have a support worker to help them with what they need.
Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith, who officially opened the homes, said: "Reducing rough sleeping in our city is really important, especially during these cold winter months. This new service and the help available from a support worker will be vital for people beginning to rebuild their lives."