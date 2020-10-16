St Albans fireworks display reaches £20k target

A socially distanced fireworks display in St Albans is set to go ahead after residents backed a fundraising campaign.

An appeal by St Albans Cathedral to replace the annual Verulamium Park event with a magnificent display approximately 50,000 residents will be able to see from their doorstep, back garden or balcony has today reached its £20,000 target.

Paul Dean, chair of St Albans Cathedral, said: “I never doubted that we would reach our target since I know how important the annual fireworks display is to the people of St Albans. So, the show is on!

“Thank you to everyone who has donated for your fabulous generosity. But we must kick on from here to ensure that our nominated charities benefit as usual from the display.”

The aim now is to raise £30,000, so that The Hospice of St Francis, Youth Talk St Albans as well as the Cathedral’s own Covid recovery fund, receive the donations they desperately need.

Joint fundraising director Lucy Hume said: “A huge thank you to the residents of St Albans from all of us at The Hospice of St Francis.

“Throughout the pandemic our care hasn’t stopped, it’s simply adapted. But we can only continue to be a hand in the darkness with the support of amazing people like you.

“Any additional funds raised from the firework display will help us fight against the reality of what we are facing; the biggest drop in our income in our 40 years as a hospice. Thank you so much for your support – we very much look forward to sharing this night of celebration with you all!”

David Barker, chief executive of Youth Talk, said: “Wow - what a truly amazing achievement - we are literally blown away by the efforts so far! The fireworks will not only bring the community of St Albans together at such a challenging time but the event will in tandem be helping the growing numbers of young people across the district who are struggling with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

“We are determined to ensure every young person has a safe place to talk in confidence, whatever’s on their mind. The pandemic has driven even greater demand on our service and with the help of the local community we are determined to be there for anyone who needs us - thank you in advance for your support”.

You can still donate at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-albans-fireworks-look-up-together