Advanced search

Fireworks crowdfunding campaign well on its way to hitting target

PUBLISHED: 13:06 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 29 September 2020

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Archant

An ambitious bid to illuminate the skies of St Albans with a spectacular fireworks display is more than half-way towards its target.

St Albans Cathedral was forced to reimagine the annual Verulamium Park event due to the coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

The result was ‘Look Up Together’, which promises to be a magnificent display approximately 50,000 residents will be able to see from their doorstep, back garden or balcony and also live on YouTube.

A Crowdfunder campaign to raise the £20,000 needed for the fireworks along has already collected around £7,500 from local supporters in a matter of days, with an additional promise of £5,000 from St Albans BID (Business Improvement District), making a total of £12,500 so far.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, tourism and culture said: “It is an extremely difficult time for everyone with so much uncertainty and much loved annual events being cancelled. This is another tremendous reimagined initiative by the Cathedral, uplifting our community as we look up together from the safety of our own doorsteps.

“As the display will live streamed, virtual tourists from around the globe will watch, as St Albans showcases its world class heritage and heart for community.”

The aerial display, which will rise 300-400ft above the city, is due to take place on Saturday, November 7 at 6pm, with fireworks released from secret locations across St Albans.

Although a minimum of £20,000 is needed to pay for the actual fireworks, it is hoped a total of £30,000 can be raised so local charities can also benefit from the event.

Any additional funds raised will go towards The Hospice of St Francis – a charity proving free care for those managing, or recovering from, serious illness, across the county; Youth Talk – a confidential counselling service for young people aged 13-25 who live, work or receive education in the district; and helping the Cathedral’s financial recovery from COVID-19.

To help turn the Look Up Together idea into a reality, and give what you can afford towards the event, please visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-albans-fireworks-look-up-together

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Fireworks crowdfunding campaign well on its way to hitting target

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

‘Game-changing’ playground transformation at The Lea Primary School

The Early Years playground at The Lea Primary School and Nursery has been transformed over the summer holidays, thanks to PTA fundraising and a very generous Community Fund grant from The Harpenden Trust. Pictures: The Lea Primary School and Nursery PTA

Harpenden Rocket Scientist wins Great British Entrepreneur of 2020

Rocket scientist Dr Rajan Bedi has been named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year. Picture: Supplied

New wheels for West Herts NHS nurses as rail firm donates unclaimed bikes

Nurse Jane O'Connor is the first winner of six bikes abandoned at Thameslink stations that have been refurbished. Picture: Supplied

Family to run from London to Wheathampstead for learning disability charity

Michael Adlam, 70, and his two daughters, Charlotte Adlam, 41, and Melissa Bridge, 38, are running the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon for Mencap. Picture: Supplied