Fireworks crowdfunding campaign well on its way to hitting target

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans Archant

An ambitious bid to illuminate the skies of St Albans with a spectacular fireworks display is more than half-way towards its target.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Cathedral was forced to reimagine the annual Verulamium Park event due to the coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

The result was ‘Look Up Together’, which promises to be a magnificent display approximately 50,000 residents will be able to see from their doorstep, back garden or balcony and also live on YouTube.

A Crowdfunder campaign to raise the £20,000 needed for the fireworks along has already collected around £7,500 from local supporters in a matter of days, with an additional promise of £5,000 from St Albans BID (Business Improvement District), making a total of £12,500 so far.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, tourism and culture said: “It is an extremely difficult time for everyone with so much uncertainty and much loved annual events being cancelled. This is another tremendous reimagined initiative by the Cathedral, uplifting our community as we look up together from the safety of our own doorsteps.

“As the display will live streamed, virtual tourists from around the globe will watch, as St Albans showcases its world class heritage and heart for community.”

The aerial display, which will rise 300-400ft above the city, is due to take place on Saturday, November 7 at 6pm, with fireworks released from secret locations across St Albans.

Although a minimum of £20,000 is needed to pay for the actual fireworks, it is hoped a total of £30,000 can be raised so local charities can also benefit from the event.

Any additional funds raised will go towards The Hospice of St Francis – a charity proving free care for those managing, or recovering from, serious illness, across the county; Youth Talk – a confidential counselling service for young people aged 13-25 who live, work or receive education in the district; and helping the Cathedral’s financial recovery from COVID-19.

To help turn the Look Up Together idea into a reality, and give what you can afford towards the event, please visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-albans-fireworks-look-up-together