Advanced search

St Albans firefighters tackle blaze involving 400 tonnes of straw at Potters Bar farm

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 13 September 2019

Station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, said 400 tonnes of straw was involved in the Potters Bar blaze this morning. PIcture: Lee Slipanczewski

Station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, said 400 tonnes of straw was involved in the Potters Bar blaze this morning. PIcture: Lee Slipanczewski

Archant

St Albans firefighters rushed to a blaze involving 400 tonnes of straw this morning.

Station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, said 400 tonnes of straw was involved in the Potters Bar blaze this morning. PIcture: Lee Slipanczewski Station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, said 400 tonnes of straw was involved in the Potters Bar blaze this morning. PIcture: Lee Slipanczewski

Six firefighting crews - from Potters Bar, Cheshunt, St Albans, Borehamwood and Hatfield - were called to the scene of the incident at a farm on Cattlegate Road in Northaw.

You may also want to watch:

The blaze started at about 5.15am, and spread to trees, hedgerows, and an adjacent manure heap.

Farm vehicles had to be removed from the area and resultant smoke is affecting trains through Cuffley Station.

National Rail has warned passengers on the Letchworth Garden City train line via Hertford North should expect "severe delays".

Herts Fire and Rescue Service station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, Tweeted that the crews are currently dampening down the area.

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Rejected scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre up for appeal

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Rejected scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre up for appeal

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans firefighters tackle blaze involving 400 tonnes of straw at Potters Bar farm

Station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, said 400 tonnes of straw was involved in the Potters Bar blaze this morning. PIcture: Lee Slipanczewski

Bowls round-up: District success for Harpenden, Townsend and Batchwood

Lesley Tutt of Harpenden Bowling Club won the St Albans & District Officers Singles.

St Albans co-working space nominated for design award

Award nominated: BubbleHUB co-working space on Stonecross, St Albans. Picture: Mark Sims Photography; http://marksims.co.uk

Dutch lecturer’s search for truth about World War Two plane leads him 400 miles across world to Radlett

Left to right: Gert Talens, Adrian Kitchen, and Simon Kitchen in Radlett. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.

Scrumped! Highfield Park orchard has its crop stolen just before Apple Day

Richard Bull, park manager of Highfield Park is frustrated by the theft of the apples at the orchard. Photo: Highfield Park Trust.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists