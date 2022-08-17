Live

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Park Street, near St Albans - Credit: Kevin Lines

A row of garages has caught fire in a village near St Albans.

The blaze began shortly before to 2.54pm today (Wednesday, August 17), on Ridgeway Road in Park Street.

An eyewitness told The Herts Advertiser that multiple garages are involved in the incident, and that they could hear "minor explosions".

Two fire engines from St Albans Fire Station were sent to the scene by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have two fire engines from St Albans Fire Station at an incident in Ringway Road, Park Street, where a fire is affecting a row of garages."