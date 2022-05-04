Fire crews used a hose reel to extinguish the flames. - Credit: Ell Brown (for illustrative purposes)

A fire occurred at a house on Fishpool Street, St Albans, where the ground floor became full of smoke.

Two fire engines from St Albans Fire Station attended the blaze, after being called at 10:36am this morning (May 4).

The fire crews used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

The firefighters then ventilated the building, using breathing apparatus whilst inside the property.

There were no casualties as a result of the fire.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10:36am this morning to a report of a house fire in Fishpool Street, St Albans.

"Two fire engines from St Albans fire station were sent to the scene, where crews found the ground floor of a semi-detached house full of smoke.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the building and ensured the fire was extinguished, before ventilating the property.

"Nobody was injured and the fire is believed to have started accidentally."