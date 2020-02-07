Advanced search

St Albans firefighters to hold car wash for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:59 09 February 2020

A charity car wash is taking place at St Albans fire station. Picture: Supplied

Firefighters in St Albans are holding a charity car wash.

The event is on Sunday, February 23 from 10am to 2pm, at the fire station on London Road.

Kate Sinfield said: "Green Watch are hoping the people of St Albans will be supporting this as well as last year, and all their kind donations make all the difference towards raising funds for this worthy cause and supporting your local firefighters."

Anyone who would like to have their car washed by St Albans firefighters can give a donation to the Fire Fighters Charity on the day.

The Fire Fighters Charity helps firefighters who have been physically or mentally impaired to be rehabilitated.

Across the country in February and March, there are many fire stations across the UK taking part in this National Car Wash League to raise money for the cause.

The charity offers a broad range of services depending on individual needs.

