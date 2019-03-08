Advanced search

St Albans filmmaker directing debut feature movie with one actress playing all parts

PUBLISHED: 16:44 04 July 2019

Emily and Katherine filming for The Killings at Nurseries House. Picture: RAAR! Films

Emily and Katherine filming for The Killings at Nurseries House. Picture: RAAR! Films

A St Albans director is fundraising to create her first feature film in which one actress plays every character.

Katherine Rodden will play all six parts in The Killings at Nurseries House. Picture: Submitted by Katherine RoddenKatherine Rodden will play all six parts in The Killings at Nurseries House. Picture: Submitted by Katherine Rodden

The Killings at Nurseries House is a black comedy murder mystery staring Katherine Rodden as all the parts - six different people who are often on screen simultaneously.

Using transformative makeup and prosthetics, Katherine's roles include an old man, twins, a young male Eton graduate, and a burly cook.

The film is being directed by St Albans local Emily Attwood under her production company RAAR! Films, alongside an as-yet uncast body double, soundman Oliver Attwood and makeup artist Molly Dickson.

Emily needs £7,000 for costumes, props, makeup, camera and lighting equipment, and kickstarter fees.

Emily Attwood has bagged awards at The Adders Youth Film FestivalEmily Attwood has bagged awards at The Adders Youth Film Festival

The 29-year-old said: "You don't need a million dollars and a million different people to make a film. One actress, one stand-in and three crew. Why overcomplicate things?"

The Killings At Nurseries House is being filmed in July and August at Emily's grandad's former home in Devon.

She explained: "After my grandad died last New Year - 1am, he really knew how to start a party - his house without him seemed sad and too melancholic.

"So I thought - why not make a film in it? To do something good with it and to, in a weird way, preserve the house and his memories."

Emily, who is a University of Hertfordshire film and TV production graduate, said her grandfather "massively supported" her projects.

In the past, she has co-directed a 10 minute tragic love story called Late Night at the Movies and produced a feature film called The Snare, which was distributed on Netflix and Amazon.

Emily added: "I'm both terrified and ridiculously excited about filming! I think just because we're such a tiny crew it will have its own challenges as I'll have to do about five jobs but it just means I'll have to work longer and prep more."

She thanked all the cast and crew: "I'm very, very lucky that these incredible people have not only put up with my crazy idea but are actually enabling me.

"My family has also been amazing, lending me money, investing in the film and just putting up with me and feeding me."

View her fundraising page at www.kickstarter.com/projects/emilyattwood/the-killings-at-nurseries-house-feature-film

