St Albans Film Festival 2019 gearing up for another jam-packed schedule

This year's St Albans Film Festival will once again feature open air cinema outside St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Mark Sims. Mark Sims

The St Albans Film Festival is back for another year with a jam-packed schedule of cult classics, family favourites, and blockbusters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Film Festival 2017. St Albans Film Festival 2017.

Festival patrons can enjoy a launch party, screenings across the city, and an open-air cinema in the grounds of St Albans Cathedral for the annual event.

This is the sixth year St Albans Film Festival has catered to movie lovers across the city and the third year a large outdoor screen has been erected in the Abbey Orchard.

The screen will be up for 11 days this year, up from six days in 2018.

Film showings, on a ‘Classics’ theme, include Gladiator, Romeo and Juliet, Grease, Silence of the Lambs and recent Oscar-winner Bohemian Rhapsody.

The festival kicks-off with a fancy-dress Rocky Horror Picture Show launch party, but more events, including at the Alban Arena and The Pudding Stop, will be announced in due course.

Festival director Matt Bigg said: “We cannot wait to bring the Abbey Open-Air Cinema to St Albans once again, in the beautiful Cathedral grounds, in what’s known locally as the Abbey Orchard.

“Our theme is classics, and we will be showing something for everyone: a chick flick, a family film, a teen movie, and a mother and toddler screening.”

The other festival director is Leoni Kibbey.

Matt added: “We think this must be the most stunning location for an outdoor cinema in the UK and are very grateful to the Cathedral for supporting this event.”

St Albans has an impressive filmmaking history - it is the birthplace of Arthur Melbourne-Cooper and a second home to Stanley Kubrick.

The St Albans Film Festival is being sponsored by the University of Hertfordshire, Willmott Dixon, Oaklands College, Dylans, Stowe Family Law, the Alban Arena and St Albans Cathedral.

Local businesses and individuals interested in supporting the festival should visit www.stalbansfilmfestival.com and contact the organisers.

St Albans Film Festival will take place from June 25 to July 7. The open-air cinema will be up from June 26 to July 6. The launch party will be held at the Alban Arena on June 25 from 8pm. Tickets to this event are £10. It is only for people aged 15 or above.

Tickets will be available from March 11 at www.stalbansfilmfestival.com.