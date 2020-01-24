St Albans City Football Club to hold business networking meeting

Nigel Gibbs will be giving a talk at the St Albans event on February 5 at 4pm. Picture: Supplied Archant

St Albans City Football Club is hosting a meeting to encourage business networking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The get together is at 4pm on Wednesday, February 5 at St Michael's Manor Hotel and former Watford footballer and St Albans resident Nigel Gibbs is giving a talk.

The afternoon tea gathering will include sandwiches, pastries, tea, coffee and soft drinks.

You may also want to watch:

Nigel will be interviewed by club manager Ian Allinson, who is a well-known personality in the world of professional football.

Born and bred in St Albans, he played for St Albans City's Youth and his father Dennis played regularly for the first team.

His career in football management has seen him in the role of assistant manager at Reading, Leeds, Millwall and Swansea and he is a much sought after youth coach currently filling that role at Spurs. His experience in the professional game has given him an insight in to the business of football that few can match.

Tickets are £25 and can be bought at https://www.stalbanscityfc.com/product/saints-networking-club-snc-5th-february-2020