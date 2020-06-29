Poll: What St Albans food venues did you miss the most during lockdown?
PUBLISHED: 14:59 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 29 June 2020
Archant
At the Herts Ad office, we have been discussing what we missed eating most during lockdown.
With restaurants, pubs and cafés across the UK set to reopen on July 4, some particular treats from independent St Albans cafes were especially longed for by our team members.
Please take part in our poll here.
The winner will be decided on July 6.
