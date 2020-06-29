Advanced search

Poll: What St Albans food venues did you miss the most during lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 14:59 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 29 June 2020

Poll: What have you missed most in St Albans during lockdown? Picture: Laura Bill

Poll: What have you missed most in St Albans during lockdown? Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

At the Herts Ad office, we have been discussing what we missed eating most during lockdown.

With restaurants, pubs and cafés across the UK set to reopen on July 4, some particular treats from independent St Albans cafes were especially longed for by our team members.

Please take part in our poll here.

The winner will be decided on July 6.

