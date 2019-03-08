St Albans dad speaks to Parliament about parent alienation

A father from St Albans went to parliament last week to try and help make 'parental alienation' a crime.

The man, who will remain anonymous to protect the identity of his ex-partner and son, was invited to the Houses of Parliament on August 29 to meet MPs as part of a task force which has formed with the aim of raising awareness and bringing about legislation around parental alienation - the process and result of psychological manipulation of a child into showing unwarranted fear, disrespect or hostility towards a parent, relative or others.

The 36-year-old met Welsh Assembly member, Neil McAvoy, who also campaigns against parental alienation after suffering it himself.

In May it was recognised by the World Health Organisation.

Previously, agencies such as social services and Cafcass (Child and Family Court Advisory Support Service) have denied it's existence, but now it is recognised as a health issue (child abuse), parental alienation is receiving more attention and once criminalised, the hope is that it will stop parents from carrying out the abuse. In Brazil and Mexico it has already been a criminal offence for several years.

He said: "I am a father to a nine year-old boy. I spent seven years in the family court trying to fight for access to see him.

"Over 25 orders were made for contact but they were broken.

"The courts were so concerned for his welfare that they ordered social services to conduct a report to see if parental alienation had taken place and if my son should be removed from his mother's care.

"In March of this year, I came to the realisation that parental alienation had become so entrenched with my son and that he was suffering such severe emotional and psychological harm that the only option was to stop all contact with him.

Since then, the St Albans dad-of-three has been supporting others affected by parental alienation through national charity Families Need Fathers and also campaigning to raise awareness and have demonstrated at the Royal Courts of Justice and Downing Street.

"I was alienated from my father and I don't want history to repeat itself."

For more information visit fnf.org.uk/