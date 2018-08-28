Advanced search

St Albans catwalk show raises £1,200 for HIV charity

PUBLISHED: 07:37 27 November 2018

Models strutted their stuff at the Chloe James Lifestyle event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Models strutted their stuff at the Chloe James Lifestyle event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Fashionistas strutted their stuff down the catwalk to raise more than £1,200 for an HIV charity.

A model on the catwalk of the Chloe James Lifestyle event. Picture: Stephanie BeltonA model on the catwalk of the Chloe James Lifestyle event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

For a number of years St Albans designer Chloe James Lifestyle has held a twice-yearly charity fashion show, which has garnered so much support that tickets now sell out in less than 24 hours.

The 2018 autumn/winter event was held on last month at Loft St Albans on George Street in aid of The Crescent Support Group - a charity which helps people living with HIV and AIDS.

Shop owner Donna Nichol said: “We showcased everything from casual, cosy knits to gorgeous, glamorous evening wear and it was a lovely evening.

“Loft was a very pretty venue and it was great to collaborate with another local independent business.”

Chloe James Lifestyle owner Donna Nichol. Picture: Stephanie BeltonChloe James Lifestyle owner Donna Nichol. Picture: Stephanie Belton

About 80 people attended the show, which showcased more than 60 outfits.

The models were made-up by St Albans beautician Catherine Batour using MAC cosmetics and Chloe James Lifestyle jewellery.

Donna added: “We love doing the fashion shows. They are the result of lots of small local businesses working together to put on a great, glamorous evening and raise money for charity.

“I am so grateful to them and to my customers for all their support.”

The outside of Chloe James Lifestyle. Picture: Stephanie BeltonThe outside of Chloe James Lifestyle. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Over the years the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion shows have raised £30,000 for various local charities.

The Crescent Support Group tweeted about the event: “Huge thanks to our friends @ChoeJamesStore for the amazing sum they raised for us at their fashion show.

“Please do check out all the lovely things in their beautiful store at 12 High Street. Some fab ideas for those seeking that special #Xmas gift! #Community #Shoplocal.”

The money will be used to provide emotional and practical support in a confidential, non-clinical environment to people with HIV and AIDS.

Catherine Batour using MAC cosmetics at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show. Picture: Stephanie BeltonCatherine Batour using MAC cosmetics at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Outreach programmes include free instant HIV tests, counselling, peer education, and signposting for housing, benefits, and immigration issues.

It also provides sexual health and HIV awareness training for schools, colleges universities, employers, churches, and community groups.

Find out more about The Crescent Support Group at www.thecrescent.org.uk/

