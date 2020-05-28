Advanced search

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 May 2020

Alice Fredenham

Alice Fredenham

Archant

Whatever happened to Alice Fredenham?

Fans of the popular Harpenden-based singer, now 36, have been trying to find out how she is and whether she is still making music, after she disappeared off the radar several years ago.

Beauty therapist Alice made a name for herself in 2013 when she blew the judges away on Britain’s Got Talent with a stunning rendition of ‘My Funny Valentine’.

Simon Cowell said he loved the fact that she genuinely seemed to have no idea how good she was.

Prior to that she had been on The Voice where she performed in a blind audition before being rejected by Danny O’Donaghue, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Jessie J.

Will.i.am said he did not turn his chair around as he felt that Alice had not decided “what instrument” in a jazz ensemble she was.

On BGT Simon Cowell praised her voice for being like “liquid platinum”, and entertainment giant Sony offered her a demo contract.

But Alice’s hopes were dashed when Sony decided to release her from her demo contract “and sadly decided against a full album deal”, leaving her thousands of fans disappointed.

You may also want to watch:

She announced that she was going to go it alone and indeed released an album ‘Under the Covers’ with Cherry Red Records in 2017.

But then she vanished from her social media pages, and has not released any follow-up material in the wake of her album.

Over the years the Herts Ad has been contacted by various people from all over the world, asking if we can find her or give them any updates since the singer went off the radar.

Just this month several fans have been in touch, keen to know where Alice is and if she has any future plans to record.

Tony Douthwaite said: “I remember you did some articles about Alice Fredenham.

I cannot find much information from 2016. Could you please let me know if she is still singing or has her career gone in a different direction?”

Another of her followers, going only by ‘John’, emailed our office with a similar request: “There is nothing on the Facebook pages of hers. Numerous places, companies and people have been contacted but nothing has been discovered.

“I wondered if you had any information about Alice - thousands of people are concerned for her. She had such an unforgettable voice!”

The Herts Ad would love to hear from Alice to find out what she’s up to. Email hertsad@archant.co.uk

