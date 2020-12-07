Stolen St Albans dog found more than 15 miles away

Published: 12:11 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:40 AM December 16, 2020

A beloved family pet dog - missing for a week - has been recovered safe and well by police.

This dog is missing from St Albans. He is a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Archant

The Owen family launched a desperate search for their Staffordshire Bull Terrier after he was stolen from outside shops last week.

Max disappeared from outside the Co-op on Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, on the evening of Wednesday, December 9.

A £2,500 reward was offered for the return of the six-year-old dog.

Holby City actress Rosie Marcel shared the appeal on her Instagram account as she used to live on the same road as the family and their dogs used to play together.

Rosie, who plays Jac Naylor on the medical drama, published a picture of the wanted poster and said: “This is Max. He was seen being pushed into a car by the people who stole him in my area!! St Albans. His owners are distraught. Please share this/ tweet/ Facebook anything that gets his face out there. Whoever stole him will find it hard to move him on if there is a lot of media around his disappearance!! Anyone or anything you can share this too would be so appreciated by me....”

He was subsequently discovered by police and returned on Tuesday, December 8.

St Albans neighbourhood inspector Andy Wiseman said: “The family were understandably distraught that Max had been stolen. We followed up a number of enquiries and located Max safe and well lying on a sofa in an address in Houghton Regis. We were really pleased to reunite Max back with his family, who were very emotional and so relieved to see him.”

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Owner Ashley said: “I want to say a massive thank you to the Herts Ad, Rosie Marcel and Herts police.

“All this support has brought our little man home to us and my girls are over the moon.

“I am so grateful to PC Louis Watkins for keeping me and my partner updated day-by-day and bringing Max home safe - we will never forget it.”

Ashley added: “He is a massively important family member of ours. He is my daughter’s best friend and like one of my children.”