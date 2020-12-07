St Albans actress joins appeal for missing beloved family pet

A family has launched a desperate search for their Staffordshire Bull Terrier after he was stolen last week.

Max went missing from outside the Co-op in St Albans on Cell Barnes Lane on the evening of Wednesday, December 9.

A £2,500 reward has now been offered for the return of the six-year-old dog.

Ashley said: “He is a massively important family member of ours. He is my daughter’s best friend and like one of my children.

“We are all devastated and want our little man back safely.”

Ashely added: “Holby City actress Rosie Marcel has shared the appeal on her Instagram account. We used to live on the same road and our dogs used to play together occassionally.”

Rosie, who plays Jac Naylor on the medical drama, published a picture of the wanted poster and said: “This is Max. He was seen being pushed into a car by the people who stole him in my area!! St Albans. His owners are distraught. Please share this/ tweet/ Facebook anything that gets his face out there. Whoever stole him will find it hard to move him on if there is a lot of media around his disappearance!! Anyone or anything you can share this too would be so appreciated by me....”

If you have any information about Max’s whereabouts, please contact the police emergency number 101.