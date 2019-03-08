Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

A specialist coffee bar in St Albans has applied for a licence to add alcoholic drinks to its sales offering.

Fade to Black at The Quadrant has asked St Albans City and District Council for permission to sell alcohol from 12pm to 10pm on Sunday, and 12pm to just before midnight on Monday to Saturday.

However, Fade to Black chief executive Lee Newman said he did not intend to open the establishment for all of those hours - restricting itself to Thursday to Sunday.

He explained the concept of Fade to Black: "We open early morning, offering the very best tasting coffee in town and then we are looking to go all through the day into the evening - hence fading to black - offering specialist cocktails and small plates such as local cheeses and cured meats."

In the Marshalswick North Residents Association Facebook group, resident Paul Murray, said: "My opinion is that it's just what Marshalswick needs!"

Emily Artis-Blizard added: "Yay! Hope they get it as no nice places for a drink in Marshalswick."

However, Mark Jones pointed out: "Didn't we have The Baton for that?!!"

The Baton was a community pub on The Ridgeway which saw a 48 per cent drop in sales over five years before it was approved for demolition in 2015.

The site is now home to a Marks and Spencer Foodhall, which opened in March 2018.

However, some people have raised concerns about noise pollution that could be created and the kind of clientele who might visit Fade to Black if the licence was approved.

Fade to Black chief executive Mr Newman said: "We are looking to offer Prosecco, espresso martinis, wine, bottled beers and cocktails and will look to extend our hours on Thursday to Saturday only.

"The space can then also be used for the local community to host things like birthday parties, product launches, and pop-ups."

St Albans City and District Council will receive comments on the application until October 24, after which the application will be either approved or rejected. Visit licensing.stalbans.gov.uk to make a representation.

There is also a Fade to Black branch in London - on Uxbridge Road in Hanwell.