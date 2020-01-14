Gallery

Extinction Rebellion 'horrified' by litter on Alban Way

Members of St Albans Extinction Rebellion picked litter along the Alban Way. Picture: Helen Furse Archant

Extinction Rebellion gathered more than 30 bags of litter in St Albans at the weekend.

Climate activists gathered in Morrisons car park on Sunday (January 12) to pick litter along the Alban Way, with many families taking part.

Helen Furse, who helped organise the event, said: "This was a great opportunity to help clean up the local environment while at the same time raising awareness of the global climate emergency.

"The children seemed to really enjoy it but we were all quite horrified by how much litter was found in just a few hours."

Clarence ward councillor Danny Clare thanked the volunteers for their support, and said "30 plus bags collected was both shocking and amazing in equal terms".

The group are holding a talk about the climate emergency at the Quaker Meeting House in Upper Lattimore Road at 7.15pm on Monday, January 20.

