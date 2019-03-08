St Albans Extinction Rebellion stages 'die in' in city centre

St Albans Extinction Rebellion staged a 'die in' in the city centre to raise awareness of climate change. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Archant

Members of Extinction Rebellion staged a 'die in' in St Albans to highlight the threat of climate change.

The St Albans branch of the group joined fellow Extinction Rebellion members from across the country by lying down in public in the city centre on Saturday, June 9.

The protest aims to raise awareness of the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions drastically before climate breakdown will be unavoidable, leading to the death of much of the natural world.

Local member Dr Julian Gannon said: "At the moment, greenhouse emissions are higher than they've ever been and they are still going up. Our politicians need to put this at the top of the agenda. Otherwise they are condemning our children and grandchildren to climate catastrophe."

Extinction Rebellion St Albans's next meeting is on Tuesday, July 2 at Trinity URC in Beaconsfield Road.