Advanced search

St Albans 'Everyday Battler' overcomes odds to complete 10k run

PUBLISHED: 17:49 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 30 October 2019

Connor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish

Connor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish

Sam Mellish © 2019

A university lecturer from St Albans overcame his anxiety to take part in a 10k run as part of the 'Everyday Battlers' campaign.

Connor Howard from St Albans with other participants in the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam MellishConnor Howard from St Albans with other participants in the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish

Connor Howard, 26, was one of nine people across the UK chosen to participate in tyre company Bridgestone's Everyday Battlers campaign, which aims to inspire people to conquer their goals.

Following a four-month physical training programme, Connor took part in the 10k run at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. The participants all had personal reasons for signing up the challenge, including overcoming serious health issues and in memory of lost loved ones.

Connor was suffering anxiety and felt like he was stuck in a rut, which resulted in him spending hours indoors without socialising. Following a change of career, a house move and the birth of his son, Connor felt he had to make a change and was chosen for the campaign by a panel of judges.

Bridgestone enlisted the help of Rio Olympics 2016 gold medallist Chris Mears and performance psychologist Greg Whyte to provide mental and physically support for Connor during his challenge.

Connor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam MellishConnor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish

You may also want to watch:

After completing the run, Connor said: "It has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have never done anything like this before, but I'm proud to have completed the challenge.

"After each jog I have felt so much better. I've found new levels of confidence through this challenge which I never thought I had.

"Since starting this, I have taken more positive lifestyle choices. I've also realised that it's OK to have bad weeks, as long as I can pick myself up afterwards."

Connor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam MellishConnor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish

Chris Mears, a synchronised springboard diving champion, created the challenge by calling on his own experiences of fighting for his dreams against all odds - after almost dying from a ruptured spleen at the age of 16.

He said: "I don't think the participants quite understand how much they have inspired me. They've done something remarkable and are a great source of inspiration to me.

"Completing a 10k run is a huge prospect for some people who might never dream of participating for a number of reasons, let alone complete the race.

"We were touched by Connor's personal story, and it was a very emotional moment to see him cross the finish line."

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans ‘Everyday Battler’ overcomes odds to complete 10k run

Connor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish

Win number five for St Albans as backs and forwards both turn in fine performances

Foster Kavanagh was one of the try-scorers for St Albans in their win over London Scottish Lions. Picture: KARYN HADDON

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

SSML round-up: Run ends for Colney Heath but Harpenden Town impress the boss

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists