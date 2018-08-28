Advanced search

St Albans estate agent donates half of fees to Rennie Grove Hospice

PUBLISHED: 17:13 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 10 January 2019

Cassidy and Tate Estate Agents is supporting Rennie Grove Hospice. Picture: Rennie Grove

A St Albans estate agents has donated 50 per cent of its fees from select housing sales to Rennie Grove Hospice.

Cassidy and Tate in High Street has been donating half of its profits to the hospice when it sells the home of any Rennie Grove employee, volunteer or supporter.

So far, the estate agent has made donations to the hospice from the sale of three homes, and plans to continue the scheme into the New Year. Anyone who volunteers for the charity, has participated in one of its events or been involved in fundraising for the charity is welcome to sign up for the scheme.

Stuart Cassidy, who came up with the idea for the scheme, said: “Cassidy and Tate are keen to give something back to the local community and want to support Rennie Grove Hospice Care because the charity does so much to ensure that local people who have a life-limiting illness can spend their last months and weeks at home with their families.”

Business partner David Tate added: “Our agency sells properties across a wide geographical area that includes Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, London and beyond. So our offer is not limited solely to people selling in St Albans.”

Rennie Grove provides specialist nursing care and support for children and adults and their families in Herts and Bucks, with a 24-hour hospice at home service, as well as a range of support services including day hospice care at Grove House in Waverley Road, St Albans and clinics.

The charity relies on the local community to donate 87 per cent of the £7.9 million it costs to fund the service every year - £20,000 per day, with services provided at no cost to the patient.

Rennie Grove’s senior corporate fundraiser Rosalind Lee said: “We are very pleased to be working with Cassidy and Tate on this exciting promotion, which has the potential to raise a lot of money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

“Our thanks to Stuart Cassidy and the team for their support for our charity and the amount of care that this will provide for local patients with life-limiting illness - enabling many of them to fulfil their wish to spend precious moments at home with loved ones.”

Cassidy and Tate has offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Knightsbridge.

