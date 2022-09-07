St Albans charities' delight at royal visit

Interview

The Queen's cousin Prince Richard, The Duke of Gloucester, has visited the Emmaus homelessness charity in St Albans.

During the visit, which took place yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 6), the Duke also spoke to members of HACRO, a charity which supports ex-convicts.

HACRO (the Hertfordshire Association for the Care and Rehabilitation of Offenders) and Emmaus work together towards their goal of enabling individuals to regain their independence and reintegrate them into society.

During the visit, representatives from both charities told The Herts Advertiser of their delight at the Duke's visit, and what it will mean for the individuals involved.

Emmaus CEO Duncan Lewis said: "I think he was genuinely interested in the whole thing.

"He has been to other Emmaus communities in the past, so I think he understands how we work.

The Duke speaking to one of Emmaus' companions. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"I think (the thing that) he enjoyed most was interacting with our companions (residents at the charity).

"Seeing the work that the guys had done in the workshop to upcycle and recycle furniture, chatting to the two who had done the photography project and understanding their Emmaus story, Rob who does the gardening, he was very pleased to speak to and engage with all of them."

At the Emmaus charity, formerly homeless people are housed, fed and supported in their return to work.

The Duke of Gloucester (left) being shown around the Emmaus gardens by Emmaus CEO Duncan Lewis (right). - Credit: Pearce Bates

Emmaus refer to these residents as their 'companions'.

When asked about the companions' excitement at the royal visit, Mr Lewis said: "Yes, definitely.

"We’re one of only three sites that he (the Duke) has visited in Hertfordshire today, so the fact that we were honoured to welcome him here is not lost on us.

"It is particularly nice that it’s our 20th anniversary this year, so it’s a nice way for us to mark that as well.

The Duke meeting some of Emmaus' kitchen staff. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"Excitement has been running high in the community.

"We’re very glad that it went well today."

During the visit, the Duke spoke with a number of Emmaus companions and ex-convicts supported by HACRO.

On how important these conversations will be for the individuals, Duncan Lewis said: "Incredibly important.

The Duke enjoying a chocolate brownie in the cafeteria. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"I think if you become homeless there is a danger that you sort of disappear from society’s eyes to a degree.

"As an organisation, we are all about helping people to regain their place in society and regain their independence.

"Being noticed, being part of a special occasion like today is huge for them.

"It’s part of that ongoing journey that they’re on whilst they’re with us, to re-establish their independence and get their lives back."

Ex offender and HACRO mentor Tony Franklin showing the duke a bench that had been created in the workshop. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Representatives and former offenders working with HACRO showed the Duke around their workshop, and looked at the pieces of furniture that they had created.

Valerie Beale, general trustee at HACRO, said: "It was a delight to be able to be involved in something like this, and we hope that something good comes from it.

"He was very impressed with the work that the guys were doing, and HACRO mentor Tony Franklin was able to explain to him quite a lot about the projects that we’ve undertaken.

"It’s about recognition, isn’t it?

The Duke meeting representatives from HACRO, a charity which works with Emmaus. - Credit: Pearce Bates

“People who have been in that situation are often disaffected.

"They haven’t been congratulated for anything very much in their lives.

"This is a big deal for people."

Ex-offender and HACRO mentor Tony Franklin, who had been speaking at length with the Duke, said: "I think it was really good to be able to showcase some of the stuff that we’ve been doing here, the partnership work that we’ve been doing.

"It’s been a brilliant opportunity.

"I think everyone has enjoyed it."

HACRO mentor Tony Franklin speaking to the Duke of Gloucester. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Another HACRO member and former convict, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It feels nice that people are taking part and paying attention to the little things that we’re doing here.

"I know we’re only recycling furniture but, for someone of that stature to come and pay attention to it, it makes me feel like I’m doing something good and getting myself back into a position where I can go and have a normal life."