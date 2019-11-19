Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Four men have been sentenced to a total of more than 39 years in prison for their involvement in a drugs ring which supplied cocaine across Hertfordshire.

Dean Dias was jailed for his involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

The men were all part of an organised crime group supplying cocaine across the county, particularly in St Albans, and to surrounding counties.

They appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, November 18, having already been found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Jason Robinson, 35, of Orchard Crescent in Stevenage, was sentenced to 12 years, Dean Dias, 34, of Harrow Way in Watford, was sentenced to 10 years and four months, William Roberts, 31, of Springfield Gardens in Woodford Green, was sentenced to nine years, and Kieran Kenna, 36, of Sheepfold Lane in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced to eight years and six months.

Police do not currently have a photo of Roberts available.

Kieran Kenna was jailed for his involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

The investigation was conducted by Herts police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit as part of Operation Relentless, the county's response to organised crime.

Following a lengthy and complex investigation, the organised crime group which the four men belonged to was completely dismantled.

Another member of the group, Ashley Haw, 31, of Roundwood Road, Amersham, is due in court for sentencing on December 16, after pleading guilty to drug supply offences.

Jason Robinson was jailed for his involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

DCI Tracy Pemberton, from Herts police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "These convictions are the result of a long-term investigation into one of the major drug supply networks across Hertfordshire.

"We have managed to totally dismantle this organised crime group, which has been involved not only in drug dealing but also violent crime. Its members posed a great threat to the community.

"Operation Relentless is Hertfordshire Constabulary's response to the on-going threat from organised criminal gangs. These groups pose a threat to local communities and the force is committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing individuals and networks involved in serious and organised crime.

"As part of this work, we depend on information from members of the community to help us crack down on drug-related crime. Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to identify and apprehend drug dealers."

Suspected drug crime can be reported via the police non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress, always dial 999.

Information can also be reported online at herts.police.uk/report.