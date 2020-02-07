St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

Ten members of an organised crime group that were involved in a drug supply network in St Albans have been jailed.

The men were arrested in March 2019 following a long-running investigation by Herts police's serious and organised crime group. Police served warrants at addresses in St Albans where cocaine and cash were seized, as well as a high-value vehicle.

They were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, February 4, for conspiring to supply class A drugs, specifically cocaine.

Those sentenced were:

· Matthew Tillbrook, 31, from Benbow Crescent, St Albans, sentenced to nine years

· Moudud Hussain, 31, from Haig Close, St Albans, sentenced to 12 years

· Michael Langton, 32, Beningfield Drive, St Albans, sentenced to six years

· Joel Norris, 30, from Leycroft Way, Harpenden, sentenced to eight years

· Cain Davey, 31, from Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, sentenced to six years

· Joseph Morgan, 31, from Woodfield Way, St Albans, sentenced to seven years, five months

· Sam Wilkinson, 35, from Mortimer Crescent, St Albans, sentenced to six years, four months

· Nicholas Kiely, 39, from Midway, St Albans, sentenced to seven years, nine months

· Mohammed Zaman, 34, from Hatfield Road, St Albans, sentenced to seven years, six months

· Clifford Taylor, 36, of no fixed abode, sentenced to seven years

Five other members of a separate organised crime group, that was supplying the St Albans-based group, had previously been jailed for their part in a conspiracy to supply drugs in Hertfordshire and across bordering counties, bringing the combined sentences to a total of 121 years for this investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Doug Black, from Herts police's Serious and Organised Crime Group said: "Following a long running investigation, we have managed to dismantle two crime groups involved in supplying cocaine onto the streets of Hertfordshire and beyond, this will drastically decrease drug dealing and associated crime in the county.

"Those involved have been sentenced to a combined total of 121 years in prison, and will no longer pose a threat to the community. We are taking action to seize the assets they have accumulated through their drug dealing activities under the Proceeds of Crime Act to ensure that they do not profit further from their crimes.

"Operation Relentless is Herts police's response to the ongoing threat from organised criminal gangs. These groups pose a threat to local communities and the force is committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing individuals and networks involved in serious and organised crime.

"As part of this work, we depend on information from members of the community to help us crack down on drug-related crime. Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to identify and apprehend drug dealers."

Suspected drugs crime can be reported via the police non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress, always dial 999.

You can also use the online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.