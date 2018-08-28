Advanced search

St Albans man arrested for drug driving and possession of class B drugs

PUBLISHED: 13:02 04 January 2019

Sovereign Park, St Albans. Photo: Google.

Archant

A St Albans man has been arrested early this morning for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Police officers on a night patrol became suspicious of a vehicle parked in Sovereign Park in St Albans just after 12am this morning.

They searched the vehicle and the man was arrested and taken into police custody, where he remained as of midday.

Anyone with any information about drug activity can report it via the non-emergency number 101, or online at www.herts.police.uk/report

