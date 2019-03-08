City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams Archant

St Albans traffic is facing major disruption due to the ongoing closure of a major throughfare.

Catherine Street is closed until October 7 in order for works to be done which include Virgin Media, UK Power Network and Affinity Water.

Frustrated residents have reported people swearing and shouting at each other and drivers driving the wrong way down a one-way street where there are two nursery schools.

On social media St Albans resident Jay A'court said: "People live in Dalton Street, Grange Street, Bernard Street and Church Street so of you could turn your bass sound system down and not repeatedly beep your horn that would be nice of you."

Local resident Candy Stuart said: "Carlisle Avenue is really struggling. Please try and be courteous - we are all in the same boat. It is frustrating for everyone but it is only for a week."

Tailbacks have been seen in Verulam Road and elsewhere in the city as drivers seek alternative routes.